Saturday Night Live Checks In with Selena Gomez During SNL Read-Thru

After a damn fun show last weekend (check out our thoughts here), NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this week with Only Murders in the Building star, singer & overall multi-talent Selena Gomez as host, joined by musical guest Post Malone. Now we've made it clear that we're keeping fingers, toes, and other body parts crossed for Steve Martin & Martin Short to show up, but we also believe that this is the kind of format that could show off Gomez's broader talents to an even larger audience (same for Malone). But enough of our rambling… let's take a look at where we are with the SNL public relations machine…

Now that we've reached the middle of the week, it's time to check in to see how things are going with Gomez during SNL read-thru earlier today (and here's hoping we get some from the cast like they used to during the previous season):

Now here's a look back at SNL's welcome video for Gomez & Malone (with on-stage promos on tap for Thursday):

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).