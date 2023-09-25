Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, peacock, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Could (Maybe) Make Season 49 Return in October

With the WGA & AMPTP's tentative deal, NBC's Saturday Night Live could be back for Season 49 in October - but there are factors to consider.

Before the AMPTP forced the WGA to go on strike back in May, the 48th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live was set to wrap with SNL alum Pete Davidson (Bupkis), Kieran Culkin (Succession), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) set to host the final run of episodes. Instead, the April 15th show with host Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) & musical guest Karol G would become the official season finale. Now, with the WGA and AMPTP having reached a tentative agreement on a new deal – pending the wording being finalized & the union ratifying it – talk is already underway regarding when late-night can get back to work. With SNL falling under the SAG-AFTRA Network Code (and thus, not part of the ongoing strike), the long-running sketch comedy/music series can get back to work once the WGA finalizes the deal or sets a specific return-to-work date – and that could be in October. Of course, two other factors to consider are what happens if members of the cast choose to respect SAG-AFTRA's picket lines and not cross (assuming SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP haven't reached an agreement by then), and how to handle the matter of hosts.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48 included Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

