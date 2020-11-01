Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle Hosting 1st Show Post-Election

The 46th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live has seen Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, and John Mulaney take to the stage of Studio 8H as hosts and Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and The Strokes as the accompanying musical artists. And it's been a pretty impressive run of five episodes so far- but it's safe to say that next Saturday's episode will have a ton of eyeballs peeled to it. First, it sets the SNL record for most continuous live episodes (at 6). But more than that, it's also the first live episode after the U.S. presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump– so the type of show we get is going to remain a mystery for a good chunk of the week. But just in case you needed more reason to watch, Dave Chappelle will be the host (though a musical artist hasn't been named yet).

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.