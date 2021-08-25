Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle Reflects on His SNL Hosting Gigs

From facing down a pandemic to bring the show back while also weathering one of the most important presidential elections in this country's history, NBC's Saturday Night Live has more than a few "Stories from the Show" to tell about the 46th season. Thankfully, the long-running sketch comedy/music series began telling some of them this summer. In the first edition, SNL founder Lorne Michaels and the cast took viewers behind the scenes to show them how they were able to pull off the most difficult season in the show's near half-century run. This time around, its host, actor & comedian Dave Chappelle (who hosted the first show after the Joe Biden/Donald Trump election, with musical guests the Foo Fighters) on what the experience was like and how he approaches being on SNL as opposed to being on stage.

NBC's Saturday Night Live is set to return later this year to kick off the show's 47th season- but for now, join Chappelle as he reflects on what it was like hosting SNL after both the 2016 and 2020 elections:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Making of SNL During COVID: Stories From the Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZLrDapphAI)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost served as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) were feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stories from the Show: SNL At Home (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHjykyV7bIM)

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

