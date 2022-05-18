Saturday Night Live Host Natasha Lyonne Checks In From SNL Read-Thru

We've reached the midpoint of the finale promotional week ahead of the final episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47. While we're not always the biggest fans of this time of the year (especially the "Guess who's not coming back?" game), we don't want to lose sight of the fact that SNL is ending the season on an impressive note with Russian Doll & the upcoming Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast. And since we made it to Wednesday, that means we get to see how Lyonne and the read-thru for this week's episode are doing.

So here's a look at Lyonne from SNL's read-thru earlier today, possibly giving us the best read-thru image pose of anyone this season (with on-stage promos on tap for Thursday):

And kicking off the final promotional machine week for Season 47, here's a look back at the welcome video for Lyonne & Japanese Breakfast that SNL released on Tuesday morning:

And in case you missed it, here's a look at the most recent "Weekend Update" in full (and yes, it includes Sarah Sherman with the best moment of the episode):

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).