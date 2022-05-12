Saturday Night Live Host Selena Gomez Has a Question for SNL

Well, this was an unexpected surprise and hopefully a sign of more to come. With Only Murders in the Building star, singer & overall multi-talent Selena Gomez, and musical guest Post Malone taking the stages of Studio 8H this weekend for NBC's Saturday Night Live, we weren't expecting an update until later today when they post the on-stage promo. But with Gomez pretty much having a doctorate in social media, we shouldn't have been surprised that we would be getting more behind-the-scenes looks. Previously, Gomez took to TikTok to share how she felt learning she would be hosting. This time around, Gomez took to Instagram Stories to share a look at her going through the sketch scripts and asking a pretty impressive question:

Now here's a look back at how things are going with Gomez during SNL read-thru (and here's hoping we get some from the cast like they used to during the previous season):

Now here's a look back at SNL's welcome video for Gomez & Malone (with on-stage promos on tap for Thursday):

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).