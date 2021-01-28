Saturday Night Live: John Krasinki Is Live from New York at Rehearsals

With only days to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live returns for the second half of Season 46, we're getting a look at host John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place Part II) live and in-person (and COVID safe) in NYC to prep for this weekend's show- one that finds Machine Gun Kelly riding shotgun at the musical artist. While this is a first time for both, they're not the only first-timers coming up this season, with February 6 seeing Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers taking the reigns; and February 13 seeing Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) hosting and Nathaniel Rateliff performing (with the hosts/musical guests for the February 20 and 27 shows not yet announced).

Here's your first look at Krasinski at rehearsals for this Saturday's return:

Here's a look at the "pep rally" video released over the weekend showing the team getting back to work:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.