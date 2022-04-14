Saturday Night Live: Lizzo Clone Concerns; Kenan's Fitted Sheet Hate

So we got the intro video, the check-in at Wednesday's read-thru, and even a bonus video from the host & musical guest (pulling double duty this weekend) making her way to Studio 8H. But now that it's Thursday, you know what that means… right? Yup, it's time for Lizzo to take the stage at NBC's Saturday Night Live for some "live" promos for the show. And we've got not only veteran SNL cast member & sitcom star Kenan Thompson on board for the assist but also what would appear to be three mini-promos this time. That's already a good sign of things to come…

First up, Lizzo and Thompson check schedules to make sure that Thompson can still be one of her backup dancers that night. From there, a conversation about folding fitted sheets becomes what sounds like an awkward arson confession on Thompson's part. And finally, Thompson may have discovered the secret to how Lizzo is able to host and also be the musical guest this weekend.

Now here's a look at Lizzo from Wednesday's read-thru, and we can't wait to see who's going to be joining her on Thursday for the on-stage promos (keeping various body parts crossed that we get three):

And here's a look back at Lizzo's post from Tuesday formally making her way towards Studio 8H to kick off her SNL week:

Finally, here's a look back at this week's host & musical guest Lizzo as well as some reminders of when her greatness last graced Studio 8H on December 21, 2019 (with host Eddie Murphy) in this week's intro video:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

