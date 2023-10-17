Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Foo Fighters, nbc, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Nate Bargatze, Foo Fighters Set for October 28th

On October 28th, NBC's Saturday Night Live welcomes host/comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters to the stages of Studio 8H.

Not long after an official welcome video for this weekend's host/musical guest Bad Bunny was released, we got an answer to a question we've had since Season 49 kicked off last weekend. Would NBC's Saturday Night Live be going live during the weekend before Halloween? Well, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series answered that question with the note cards and corkboard this afternoon On October 28th, we have host/comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters taking the stages of Studio 8H – here's the confirmation:

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Host/Musical Guest Bad Bunny

Of course, with today being Tuesday, that means that it's time to roll out the video intro "red carpet" for the mega-multi-talent Bad Bunny (but it's the midweek sketch that we're hopefully getting tomorrow that has us curious – as well as who will join him for the on-stage promos on Thursday). Bad Bunny has been having a pretty good run of things lately. The Grammy Award-winner recently dropped the surprise LP Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow") to praise from fans & critics alike. Here's a look at look at the welcome video that was released earlier today:

Of course, Bad Bunny is no newbie to SNL, appearing as the musical guest on the February 20, 2021, episode (with host Regé-Jean Page) – and appearing in the sketches "Loco" and "Sea Shanty":

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

