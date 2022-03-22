Saturday Night Live: Nicolas Cage Wants Andy Samberg to Host As Him

With NBC's Saturday Night Live taking the rest of the month off (but returning strong in April, as you'll see in a minute), that means we have another week to scour the social media landscape for random, bizarre, and generally unexpected SNL-related news to help fill the cold, dark void the lack of a new episode this week has left in our hearts. Thankfully, we have the ever-reliable Nicolas Cage to help us out by dropping some interesting SNL-related intel during an interview with GQ. Discussing his life and career in support of his current very meta film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (where he plays hyper-fictionalized versions of himself), Cage mentions how he has been asked to host an episode of the long-running live sketch comedy/music series this spring. Now, those of you in-the-know know that SNL alum Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) used to portray an exaggerated version of Cage during the "Weekend Update" segment, "Get in the Cage with Nicolas Cage." So considering the movie he's promoting and the fact that it would definitely be a first, Cage's idea about his "hosting" makes perfect sense. "I feel like saying, 'Well, why don't you call Andy Samberg? I mean, I hear he's available,'" Cage said regarding his decision whether or not to host (we're going to assume he meant that good-naturedly since you can't judge tone based on words on a screen).

On April 2nd, we have Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) hosting with musical guest Gunna. Then on April 9th, we have Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) hosting with musical guest Camila Cabello. And finally, we have Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) doing double-duty as host & musical guest on April 16th. Now here's a look back to when Cage stopped by "Weekend Update" to discuss acting with… himself?!

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).