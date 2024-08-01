Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, Punkie Johnson, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Punkie Johnson Departing SNL After 4 Seasons

NBC's Saturday Night Live star Punkie Johnson confirmed via Instagram that they're departing SNL ahead of its upcoming 50th season.

This is the part of the Saturday Night Live off-season that we're not a big fan of at all. Taking to Instagram to make it official after addressing the matter during a comedy show on Wednesday night, SNL star Punkie Johnson confirmed that they would not be returning to NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. "After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th," Johnson noted. "There is no bad blood, there is no bridges burnt, there is no hurt feelings. SNL was a dream I didn't even know I could achieve. I was part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I'm so grateful for it… but my time there has come to an end." Joining SNL as a featured player in Season 46, Johnson would make the move to main player status going into the 48th season of the show.

"SNL I LOVE YOU… LOOKING FORWARD TO WHATS NEXT!!! 💙🫡#snl #49 PUNKIE OUT!!!!✌🏽," was what the caption read to Johnson's video post – which you can check out below:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – as well as EP Lorne Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!