Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek on Daniel Craig Social Media Madness

While this week's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live is set to be hosted by Kim Kardashian West (with musical guest Halsey), we're checking in this time with October 16th host Rami Malek (with musical guest Young Thug). And that's because he has some insight to add into how his No Time to Die co-star Daniel Craig became a social media icon. In the 2020 SNL episode, Craig's intro for The Weeknd would go on to become the weekend anthem for all of social media: "Ladies and gentlemen, the Weeknd," with body language that screams more about a much-needed two-break than an awesome musical performance. Nearly two years later, Craig finally learned about his online popularity, thanks to an interview last month where Craig was shown the mountain of GIFs and memes that were created out of that moment. Well, as surprised as Craig and others may be about its lasting popularity, Malek knew the moment it happened that some kind of history was made.

Joining No Time to Die co-stars Craig, Lea Seydoux & Lashana Lynch as well as director Cary Fukunaga for an interview with EW, Malek revealed that he was in the audience that night. "You don't know about this. It's gone viral, his announcement of the Weeknd on that show, and it's done so flawlessly that people pick it up because it's unusual in the best way. It's so unique. I was there that night in the audience watching it. I thought to myself at that moment, I looked over to my partner, and I said, 'I think that's the best introduction of a band I've ever heard on SNL' and apparently…," Malek explained before Craig cut in with, "You were right."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kim Kardashian West Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVxCOvYJ7NM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)