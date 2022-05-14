Saturday Night Live: Selena Gomez Checks In, 2016 SNL Sketch & More

Before we get to next weekend's Season 47 finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast), we have Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) and musical guest Post Malone set to hit the stages of Studio 8H in just a matter of hours. So to help set the mood, we're taking a look back at some examples of Gomez's mastery of social media (more hosts should be doing what she's doing), followed by a look back at her 2016 appearance, and tons more.

Here's a look at Gomez's reaction when the news of her hosting SNL was first announced, followed by a look at what Gomez had to share earlier today, with only hours to go before showtime:

And just to show that she's a social media multi-talent, we also got a look at the door to Gomez's SNL dressing room courtesy of Instagram Stories:

And in the sketch "Bland Man" from January 2016, Gomez appeared with Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Ronda Rousey, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Sasheer Zamata as one of seven women competing for the affections of Taran Killam's less-than-exciting Dan:

On Thursday, it was time for Gomez and Malone to share their on-stage promos with the world. Stepping up to help them out with this go-around is none other than SNL cast members Bryant and Bowen Yang– check it out!

In the following screencap, Gomez took to Instagram Stories to share a look at her going through the sketch scripts and asking a pretty impressive question:

And here's that look at Gomez and Malone hanging out on set that we just mentioned:

And here's a look back at how things are going with Gomez during SNL read-thru (and here's hoping we get some from the cast as they used to during the previous season):

Now here's a look back at SNL's welcome video for Gomez & Malone (with on-stage promos on tap for Thursday):

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

