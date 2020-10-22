Saturday Night Live Shares Image of Host Adele at Table Read

Following in Chris Rock, Bill Burr, and Issa Rae's footsteps, multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Adele is set to take the stage of Studio 8H as this week's host of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Joining her as the musical performer is… well… H.E.R. (sorry about that), taking the stage previously "owned" by Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, and Justin Bieber as the musical performer. Now we're getting a look at Adele in action as the series preps for Saturday night. Is it the promo video we were hoping for? Nope, sorry- but that should be coming on Thursday. For now, we're getting a look at Adele in the middle of one of the week's cast table reads/run-throughs.

Here's a look at the tweet sent out by SNL, followed by a better look at the preview image of Adele:

Here's a look back at the original announcement tweet from SNL earlier this week, followed by Adele's reaction to the news via Instagram:

Next show! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pD2jLusEEF — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 18, 2020

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

