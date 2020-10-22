Saturday Night Live Shares Image of Host Adele at Table Read

Following in Chris Rock, Bill Burr, and Issa Rae's footsteps, multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Adele is set to take the stage of Studio 8H as this week's host of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Joining her as the musical performer is… well… H.E.R. (sorry about that), taking the stage previously "owned" by Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, and Justin Bieber as the musical performer. Now we're getting a look at Adele in action as the series preps for Saturday night. Is it the promo video we were hoping for? Nope, sorry- but that should be coming on Thursday. For now, we're getting a look at Adele in the middle of one of the week's cast table reads/run-throughs.
Here's a look at the tweet sent out by SNL, followed by a better look at the preview image of Adele:
Here's a look back at the original announcement tweet from SNL earlier this week, followed by Adele's reaction to the news via Instagram:
Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻
Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).
Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.