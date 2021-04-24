Saturday Night Live: SNL Returns May 8 with Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus

When the credits rolled earlier this month on the episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live hosted by Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and with musical guest Kid Cudi performing, we pretty much knew the show was going on a break because there were tumbleweeds blowing across their social media regarding future hosts and musical guests. Well, on Saturday SNL viewers learned that the show will be live from New York from the stages of Studio 8H on May 8- returning with guest host Elon Musk (???) and musical guest Miley Cyrus (!!!). While it's still a little early, we would be lying if we said we weren't looking forward to how those promos go down.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Monologue: Miley Cyrus is Sorry She's Not Perfect – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPcJ0KmRrJA)

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.