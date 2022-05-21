Saturday Night Live Star Pete Davidson Confirms SNL Departure

Over the past 24-hours, reports hit that Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney will be part of a big group farewell during tonight's Natasha Lyonne-hosted (with musical guest Japanese Breakfast) Season 47 finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Within the past hour, Davidson has confirmed the news via a post on writer/comic Dave Sirus' (SNL, The King of Staten Island) Instagram account. In the post, Davidson reflects on his time at the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series and thanks those who've been in his corner throughout. But it was this line early on that confirmed what had been reported: "It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one.

Here's a look at the Instagram post on Sirus' account where Davidson also shared a video clip from comedian & actor Jerrod Carmichael (who also hosted this season) showing Davidson's reaction after having just wrapped his first "Weekend Update" and sketch, followed by the full transcript of Davidson's message to his supporters:

This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).