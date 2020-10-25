Saturday Night Live Taps John Mulaney, The Strokes for Halloween

Even with Adele already well underway hosting tonight NBC's Saturday Night Live and H.E.R. just taking the stage for what sounds like an amazingly soulful performance, it's never too early to start looking ahead to the next live episode. With a newly-announced new episode happening the Saturday after the U.S. presidential election (November 7), we learned during tonight's broadcast that John Mulaney will be hosting the Halloween edition and The Strokes providing the sound all throughout Studio 8H.

Here's a look at the original tweet sent out during Saturday night's broadcast:

Next week! pic.twitter.com/G3eeduruU4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2020

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.