Saturday Night Live: The Deep vs Peacemaker Over Kim Kardashian West?

Okay, it wasn't exactly how some would've envisioned The Boys' The Deep and The Suicide Squad's Peacemaker squaring off. But their respective real-life counterparts Chace Crawford and John Cena found themselves doing just that for the affections of Kim Kardashian West– on NBC's Saturday Night Live, that is. West (who is hosting SNL with musical guest Halsey) took part in a "The Bachelorette"-themed sketch called The Dream Guys with Crawford, Cena, NBA star Blake Griffin, actor/comedian/SNL alum Chris Rock, and more famous faces (including a great Amy Schumer appearance) to see who would make West's cut for the next round. Did Crawford and/or Cena make the cut?

Here's a look at how it all went down during this weekend's round of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. After this weekend, SNL will have two new episodes before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Next up, we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)