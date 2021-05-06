Saturday Night Live Update: Good-ish Elon Musk, Cyrus Rehearsal & More

So with only about 48 hours to go until Elon Musk takes the stage with musical guest Miley Cyrus, NBC's Saturday Night Live has released a clip of two mini-promos that…well… we'll get to in a minute. Because along with the clip, we have Cyrus checking in from musical rehearsals and some more thoughts from SNL cast member Pete Davidson about the Musk buzz over the past two weeks.

First up, we have Musk, Cyrus, and SNL cast member Cecily Strong on stage for two mini-promos. In the first one, Musk refers to himself as a "wildcard" (we're hoping sarcastically?) as he and Cyrus threaten to go "wild" before Strng reminds them that Sunday's Mother's Day (and yes, that "good-ish" was painful). Following that, Musk lets Cyrus know what he's been up to while Strong's laundry continues to suffer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Elon Musk Promises to Behave on SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvre0vQERjI)

Meanwhile, Cyrus shared a look at musical rehearsals with The Kid LAROI (who will be performing "Without You' together) via the following clip:

Finally, Pete Davidson appeared on Thursday's edition of The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York City with hosts Charlamagne tha God and Angela Yee and discussed Musk's hosting- beginning with the cast dinner. "We got Lorne [Michaels], we got Chris Redd, Kenan [Thompson], Chloe Fineman was there. Ego [Nwodim] was there, and [Colin] Jost was there," Davidson revealed. "Before the pandemic, it was like a regular thing. And… I think this week was like the first one we've had all year. So, it was cool to do again." As he explained to Seth Meyers earlier, Davidson doesn't get what all of the fuss is about.

[Ed Note: Between cast members and featured players, SNL has 20 cast members for Season 46. The number who went to the dinner based on Davidson's recap? 6

"We didn't discuss it at all because we're all just like… I just don't understand why this is the dude everyone's so freaked out about," Davidson explained. "I was like, 'What did he do? He's just like a really wealthy businessman that makes, like, nerd s—.' I don't know. He's really nice. I'm excited." And he appears to throw some cold water on buzz that the cast was upset. "Nobody that I f— with," he responded. "Everybody's kind of been like, 'Yo, who's the guy that's so pissed off?' Cause we're on a group text, so we're all just like, 'I don't know.' So, yeah, we're all excited and really don't understand the controversy."

