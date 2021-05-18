Saturday Night Live Welcomes Anya Taylor-Joy & Lil Nas X to Studio 8H

After a return to form thanks to last weekend's host Keegan-Michael Key and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, we're reached that bittersweet moment in a season of NBC's Saturday Night Live. That's right, we're heading into the final episode for the 46th season- with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) hosting and Lil Nas X as the musical guest. With it being the final episode, we're interested to see just how fast and frantic things get and who might be stopping by for a surprise appearance. Lil Nas X has already posted a promise on social media that "Montero" and a new song will be in play that night, so there's already that to look forward to.

So to kick off the last SNL promo cycle for Season 46 and before the long-running sketch comedy/music series returns for a 47th season (?!?) this fall, here's a look at the formal intro video for this weekend's season finale:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Anya Taylor-Joy Is Hosting the SNL Season Finale! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTjGIndiFi0)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.