Saturday Night Live Welcomes Josh Brolin, Ariana Grande to Studio 8H

Saturday Night Live rolled out the video red carpet, welcoming back Josh Brolin & Ariana Grande to SNL's Studio 8H for this weekend's show.

Brolin shares a backstory on SNL's "The Californians" sketch on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Season 49 of SNL showcases a diverse cast including Che, Day, Fineman, and Thompson.

SNL holds the record for most Emmy nominations and continues to dominate late-night TV.

After Sydney Sweeney and Kacey Musgraves helped get the 49th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live back on track this past weekend, we have host Josh Brolin (sorry… we're listing Jonah Hex because we actually really liked it – seriously) and musical guest Ariana Grande on tap for this weekend. That means that it's time to roll out the video red carpet ahead of a week's worth of promotion – though in a clip that we have below from NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, Brolin offers some backstory on the very first "The Californians" sketch on SNL that's worth checking out.

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

