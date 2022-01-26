Saturday Night Live: Willem Dafoe Looks Serious During SNL Read-Thru

Even though he made a surprise guest appearance this past weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live is putting Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe to work this week as prep gets underway for this weekend's episode. Dafoe and musical guest Katy Perry are set to take the stages of Studio 8H, but that's not going to happen without a whole bunch of rehearsing first. While we're sure we'll be getting updates from Perry sooner rather than later, we have a look at Dafoe from at read-thru (though if we're being honest, he looks like a professor grading exams or a screenwriter scribbling down some notes before he forgets them because there's time to start up his laptop).

Now here's a look at Dafoe clearly hard at work during this week's read-thru, followed by a look back at Dafoe and Perry's official video welcoming them to Studio 8H from yesterday, with NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Willem Dafoe Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAP0iCB7nAU)

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).