Saturday Night Trailer Takes Viewers Back to SNL's Opening Night

Set to hit theaters on October 11th, here's the official trailer for director/writer Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan's film Saturday Night.

With this fall kicking off the milestone 50th season of NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series, Director/writer Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan are taking us back to October 11, 1975, in Sony Pictures' upcoming film Saturday Night. Based on Reitman and Kenan's interviews with the living cast, writers, and crew about the launch of Saturday Night Live, the film is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the show's very first broadcast. Set for a theatrical release on October 11th, we're getting our best look yet at what we can expect with the release of an official trailer and key art poster – both spotlighting the troupe of young comedians and writers who would go on to change television – and culture – forever. In the preview above, we get to see how the drama plays out leading up to the live show – and how Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) and Dick Ebersol (Cooper Hoffman) work to keep it all together before the network pulls the plug on their vision. Here's a look at the key art poster that was released, followed by a rundown of who's who in the massive ensemble cast:

Sony's Saturday Night stars Dylan O'Brien (Dan Aykroyd), Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris), Cory Michael Smith (Chevy Chase), Matt Wood (John Belushi), Ella Hunt (Gilda Radner), Emily Fairn (Laraine Newman), and Kim Matula (Jane Curtin). In addition, the film stars Willem Dafoe (David Tebet), Nicholas Braun (Jim Henson), Matthew Rhys (George Carlin), Kaia Gerber (Jacqueline Carlin), J.K. Simmons (Milton Berle), Jon Batiste (Billy Preston), Andrew Barth Feldman (Neil Levy), Naomi McPherson (Janis Ian), and Finn Wolfhard as an NBC page.

Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, Sony's Saturday Night is produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, Jason Reitman, and Gil Kenan. Executive producers on the film are Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano.

