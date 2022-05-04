Saved by the Bell: Peacock Cancels Spinoff Series After 2 Seasons

Unfortunately for viewers of Peacock's Saved by the Bell, there won't be a junior year for the sequel series with the streaming service canceling the series after two seasons. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the cast and crew were notified on Tuesday of the decision. Stemming from writer & executive producer Tracey Wigfield, executive producers Franco Bario & Peter Engel, and Universal Television, the news comes only a month after the series won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of 'Saved by the Bell' for both new and OG fans. 'Saved by the Bell' has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We're grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time," said a Peacock spokeswoman in a statement.

In Season 2 of Peacock's hit comedy SAVED BY THE BELL, Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by "Bayside nonsense," but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father's shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents' divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

Saved by the Bell stars Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), John Michael Higgins (Principal Toddman), Haskiri Velazquez (Daisy), Mitchell Hoog (Mac Morris), Josie Totah (Lexi), Alycia Pascual-Peña (Aisha), Belmont Cameli (Jamie Spano), and Dexter Darden (DeVante). Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) returned for the season. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as an executive producer, with the series produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.