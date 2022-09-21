Scanners Series Heading to HBO; David Cronenberg as Executive Producer

Hopefully, fans of David Cronenberg's 1981 horror cult classic Scanners are in the mood for a series take on the film. Because that's exactly what HBO has in development, with Emmy Award-winning writer William Bridges (co-writer, Black Mirror "USS Callister") set to pen the series and serve as showrunner. In addition, Yann Demange (pilot, Lovecraft Country) is set to direct, with both Bridges and Demange also executive producing. First reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO, Media Res Studio & Wayward Films co-production is described as "a visceral thriller set in the mind-bending world of Cronenberg's film." The description continues: "It will focus on two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel." As for Cronenberg? Well, he's set to executive produce alongside several others. Joining Cronenberg, Bridges, and Demange are Michael Ellenberg & Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff & Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films. In addition, René and Fanny-Laure Malo, Pierre David, Clark Peterson, and Aaron Gilbert will also serve as executive producers.

Looking back at a 1981 interview with Fangoria magazine that Cronenberg did in support of the film, the writer/director admitted that production on the film was "physically exhausting' over the course of its run. "Very hard, very long hours…It was also very demanding because we had so little pre-production time, it was my biggest budget, my longest shoot — it turned out to be about nine weeks — but I only had about two weeks for all the pre-production, which is ridiculous," Cronenberg continued. "And I had only written one first-draft script, which took me three weeks to write. That meant a lot of things weren't together."