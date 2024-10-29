Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Patricia Cornwell, prime video, scarpetta

Scarpetta: Jamie Lee Curtis Signals Filming Start in Must-Read Posts

In two posts, series star/EP Jamie Lee Curtis announced filming was underway on Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Curtis-starring Scarpetta.

Last week, we had casting news and the word that rehearsals were getting underway on Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta. Now, we have even better news to pass along regarding the series adaptation of bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novels – and it comes directly from Curtis's social media account. The upcoming streaming series follows Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover. Earlier today, Curtis announced that filming was officially underway on the series – a little less than four years after Curtis originally emailed Blumhouse's Jason Blum about bringing Cornwell's characters to life.

"On January 28, 2021, I wrote an email to Jason Blum @blumhouse introducing him and his team to Patricia Cornwell @1pcornwell and hers," Curtis began the caption to her Instagram post, signaling the start of filming. "On October 28, 2024, we started shooting the TV series adaptation of SCARPETTA. Along the way, we picked up many partners @lizsarnoff @nicolekidman @blossomfilms @amazonmgmstudios @amazonprime #davidgordongreen @bobby_cannavale @snappytoes @arianadebose and SO MANY OTHERS! As a new producer, this is one of the great thrills of my young producing career and a promise that… there will be blood.🩸#TEAMSMAKEDREAMS."

"LIFE IS GOOD Especially when watching the monitor on @lizsarnoff adaptation of @1pcornwell life's work…SCARPETTA! Which explores family and forensics and murderers and their corpses. There will be blood🩸," read the caption to Curtis's follow-up post – here's a look:

In addition to Kidman, Curtis, and Parrish, the series stars Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy's daughter; Bobby Cannavale (Ezra) as former detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Breath) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Past Kay Scarpetta, and Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as Past Pete Marino. In addition, Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Stephanie Faracy (Uncoupled), and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life) are set for recurring roles. Bacon is set as Abby Turnball, a prize-winning reporter – in addition, Righetti plays Past Dorothy; Montgomery plays Janet, Lucy's wife; Faracy plays Present Maggie, Scarpetta's inherited assistant from her predecessor; Vogel plays city attorney Bill Boltz. Hunter Parrish (Weeds) is set to play the younger version of Benton Wesley, an FBI profiler who is romantically involved with Kay in the books.

Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner – with David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger) set to direct the opening two episodes. Kidman will executive produce the series for Blossom Films, and Curtis will executive produce for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects – alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures.

