Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: scarpetta

Scarpetta Teaser: Prime Video Previews Kidman & Curtis-Starring Series

Debuting on March 11th, Prime Video dropped a teaser for Showrunner Liz Sarnoff's Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis-starring series Scarpetta.

Article Summary Prime Video drops a teaser for Scarpetta, starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, debuting March 11th.

Based on Patricia Cornwell's bestselling novels, the series delves into modern forensic investigation.

Kidman plays Dr. Kay Scarpetta, an intense medical examiner unraveling a dangerous cold case from her past.

Blumhouse and Amazon bring this psychological crime thriller to life across two gripping timelines.

Prime Video and Showrunner Liz Sarnoff's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring and executive-producing series Scarpetta has been on our radar since it was first announced. With its March debut set to be here before we know it, we're getting a better look at what the upcoming series adaptation of bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's novels has to offer. In the teaser below, the focus is on the clues and why it's important to pay close attention.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for Scarpetta, set to hit Prime Video screens on March 11th:

The streaming series brings Cornwell's iconic literary character to life in a gripping series starring Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta. With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs.

From Emmy-nominated writer, executive producer, and showrunner Sarnoff comes Scarpetta, a chilling crime thriller that unfolds across two timelines. This dual narrative explores Kay Scarpetta's journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister, Dorothy Farinelli (Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built.

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Expats) stars as Medical Examiner Kay Scarpetta, Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear) stars as her sister Dorothy Farinelli, Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale stars as Detective Pete Marino, with Emmy nominee Simon Baker (The Mentalist) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Kay's tech-savvy niece Lucy Watson. The series' dual timeline is completed by Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Jake Cannavale (The Offer), and Hunter Parrish (Weeds), who portray the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale, and Baker's characters, respectively.

Prime Video's Scarpetta is executive-produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television. David Gordon Green directed five episodes and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy Sayres. Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television produce the series in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!