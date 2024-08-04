Posted in: Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: All My Friends Are Dead, AMFAD, exclusive, interview, Investigation Discovery, Jade Pettyjohn, quiet on set

School of Rock: Pettyjohn on "Quiet on Set" Allegations: "Horrific"

School of Rock star Jade Pettyjohn (All My Friends Are Dead) spoke with us about ID's "Quiet on Set" and the docuseries' allegations.

Actress Jade Pettyjohn was one of several child stars to emerge in the entertainment scene, in part thanks to Nickelodeon. While she made her debut in the CBS series The Mentalist in 2008, she shot into superstardom on the Nickelodeon series School of Rock, based on the 2003 Paramount film of the same name that starred Jack Black, as Summer Hathaway, a 12-year-old who is the best friend of Tomika (Breanna Yde), plays the tambourine. While promoting her horror debut in Cineverse's #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead, which reunites her with School of Rock co-star and pop sensation JoJo Siwa, Pettyjohn spoke to Bleeding Cool about the controversial Investigation Discovery's docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV that chronicles the tenure of Nickelodeon producer and showrunner Dan Schneider, the alleged toxic behavior, and association with two convicted sex offenders formerly at the network with comments from former child stars from All That, Zoey 101, Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show, and others spoke on the docuseries.

School of Rock was created by Jim and Steve Armogida and lasted three seasons from 2016-2018. The series stars Tony Cavalero in the Black role of Dewey Finn, the new substitute teacher and ex-rock musician who teaches a group of rule-abiding students how to take risks and reach new heights by learning to play and work together as a band. While Schneider was not involved with the series, he produced shows from 1994-2019 leaving Nickelodeon as allegations of misconduct surfaced starting in 2018.

School of Rock Star Jade Pettyjohn Comments on Events in "Quiet on Set"

"It breaks my heart that those stories are real when they happen in the entertainment industry. It's horrific and never should have happened, and my heart goes out to anyone affected by it through direct experience and then everyone who loves those people. It breaks my heart," Pettyjohn told Bleeding Cool. "I don't claim to have those experiences, and I don't want to take their story or their narrative, and that's their story to tell."

Pettyjohn added she felt fortunate to have that nurturing environment during her time. "It's something to look back on. I was lucky the show I was on was filled with good people who were adamant about ensuring us kids were safe. They ran a tight ship and ensured it was only good people with energy on set. Whenever something fell off before anything became a problem, it was handled. I'm lucky in that sense, but it's always interesting when you're a kid forced to grow up in these situations. You're not in an industry; that's an adult world."

#AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead is playing in select theaters, and available on digital and on-demand.

