Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, jack black, School of Rock, school of rock 2

Jack Black is Open to a School of Rock Sequel with the Original Writer

School of Rock star Jack Black suggests that he's still interested in returning for a sequel if they can get the original writer back.

Article Summary Jack Black expresses interest in a School of Rock sequel with original writer Mike White.

The 2003 film was a global hit, grossing over $130 million with high praise from critics.

Black is ready for School of Rock 2, but Mike White's involvement is pivotal for him.

Fans are asked for their opinions on the potential of a School of Rock return.

After earning over $130 million during its global box office run in 2003 (along with a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), the Jack Black-led film School of Rock was a popular comedy film that connected with audiences of all ages. And ever since its release, there have been rumors that a sequel would eventually follow, with hopeful, minor updates sprinkled throughout Black's interviews for several years.

But, while it does seem like it would be a guaranteed project to move forward with, the Super Mario Bros. Movie actor is now suggesting that he'd be open to returning for a School of Rock 2 on one specific condition—the return of the film's original screenwriter.

Jack Black Says He's Still Open to a School of Rock Sequel with the Original Writer

During an interview with JOE, veteran actor and School of Rock admitted that he's still pushing for a sequel to the popular film, explaining, "I wish there'd be a School of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo. I'm ready." Black states before adding, "You know Mike White wrote the first one, and he's a genius. And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV."

The official synopsis for School of Rock: Overly enthusiastic guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) gets thrown out of his bar band and desperately needs work. Posing as a substitute music teacher at an elite private elementary school, he exposes his students to the hard rock gods he idolizes and emulates — much to the consternation of the uptight principal (Joan Cusack). As he gets his privileged and precocious charges in touch with their inner rock 'n' roll animals, he imagines redemption at a local Battle of the Bands.

All things considered, do you think there's still a willing audience that would return for another semester of School of Rock? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!