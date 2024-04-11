Posted in: NBC, Nickelodeon, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, nbc, peacock, Quiet on the Set, Saved by the Bell

Saved by the Bell: Gosselaar on "Quiet on Set"/Nickelodeon Revelations

Saved by the Bell star Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Found) sympathizes with the former child actors spotlighted in the "Quiet on Set" docuseries.

Another wide shadow of Hollywood was cast on its treatment of child stars in the industry with the release of the Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV; among the major subjects covered was Dan Schneider's time at Nickelodeon and alleged mistreatment of the young talent. One figure who can sympathize is the former child star of Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zach Morris in the original 80-90s NBC Saturday Morning series and the 2020-2021 Peacock legacy reboot.

"I feel really, really awful for them having gone through that," the Found star told Page Six at the Entertainment Community Fund, admitting he hasn't seen the Discovery docuseries. "I couldn't relate because that's not how our set was run at all. As a cast, I think we're all pretty unscathed in a way. We had a good family, good producers protecting us, good teachers, so I feel awful that anyone had to go through that, especially children. "The only thing I can say from my experience is I was very aware of it being a business and people will do anything for the bottom line at times."

Quiet on Set chronicles allegations of harassment, sexism, and racism that happened on '90s children's shows like Zoey 101, All That, and Drake & Josh. The biggest bombshell came from Drake Bell, who revealed he was sexually assaulted.

Saved by the Bell was originally conceived as Good Morning, Miss Bliss for the Disney Channel and starred Hayley Mills before the series was moved to NBC and rebranded to more prominently feature younger talent Gosselaar, Lark Voorhies, and Dustin Diamond. Dennis Haskins was the only adult cast member to be retained. Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley joined the cast from the second season. While the controversy was largely kept light, Diamond wrote his 2009 memoir Behind the Bell, a behind-the-scenes look at the series that strained his relationship with his castmates. To make matters worse, it was adapted to a 2014 TV movie for Lifetime called The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story. Whether that contributed to Diamond's absence from the Peacock series' first season remains a mystery, but the season two premiere did pay tribute to the late actor, who passed in 2021.

