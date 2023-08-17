Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, bryan lee o'malley, netflix, preview, scott pilgrim, scott pilgrim takes off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off "Its Own New Thing in Many Ways": O'Malley

Bryan Lee O’Malley posted that Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be "its own thing in many ways" and not "a word for word remake."

Ever since the news hit back in January 2022 that an anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley & artist BenDavid Grabinski's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels would be on the way that would include the cast of Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation returning to voice their respective characters, fans have been wondering what exactly the anime would end up being. Will Scott Pilgrim Takes Off be a direct adaptation of the graphic novels? Would it be an anime adaptation of the film? Or will it be a mix of the two?

Based on what O'Malley shared on Instagram, it sounds more like a mix of the two – and then some. "I don't know who needs to hear this but…," began the post that O'Malley posted on their Instagram Stories. "It's not the books. I already wrote those and you can read them anytime. The show is its own new thing in many ways. Do NOT expect a word for word remake. Many fun surprises to come." Here's a look at a screencap of O'Malley's original post:

With the animated onslaught set to be unleashed on November 17th, here's a look at the official teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, followed by a look back at what else we know about the upcoming streaming series:

Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the cast announcement teaser that hit back in March:

O'Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) are also set to executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!