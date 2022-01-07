Scott Pilgrim: Netflix & Bryan Lee O'Malley Developing Anime Adapt

The full-contact love story between Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers knows no bounds. Artist-creator Bryan Lee O'Malley's creation first found life as a graphic novel series, publishing six volumes via Oni Press between 2004 and 2010. Shortly after its initial run, the graphic novel series would be adapted by Edgar Wright in the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (with Michael Cera as Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Flowers, along with an impressive cast that included Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Brie Larson). Now, the graphic novel series might just be heading to the small screen as an anime, with Netflix and UCP (The Umbrella Academy, Chucky) teaming to develop the adaptation (though no official series order is set). O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) are writing and executive producing, and will serve as showrunners should the project be given a series green light. Anime studio Science SARU will tackle the animation work, with the company's Eunyoung Choi serving as producer and Abel Gongora as director on the series. But don't think for a second that the film folks are being forgotten about. Wright and producing partner Nira Park will receive executive producer credits on the anime, along with Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions, and Michael Bacall.

First published in 2004 by Oni Press, here's a look at the overview for Scott Pilgrim, Volume 1: Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life:

Scott Pilgrim's life is totally sweet. He's 23 years old, he's in a rockband, he's "between jobs" and he's dating a cute high school girl. Nothing could possibly go wrong, unless a seriously mind-blowing, dangerously fashionable, rollerblading delivery girl named Ramona Flowers starts cruising through his dreams and sailing by him at parties. Will Scott's awesome life get turned upside-down? Will he have to face Ramona's seven evil ex-boyfriends in battle? The short answer is yes. The long answer is Scott Pilgrim, Volume 1: Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life