Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: New Images; Grabinski on Action, Surprises

We have new images from Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, while series co-writer BenDavid Grabinski teases what we can expect.

With a little less than two months to go until Netflix's anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels hits our screens, we have some updates/previews to pass along for the Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-voiced Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. And that includes some very cool new preview images spotlighting more of the impressive ensemble cast. But before we get to that, series co-writer BenDavid Grabinski teases an epic fight scene early on in the series that would've blown budgets if filmed live-action and discusses how the series lends itself to some creative experimentation – and how viewers should still expect surprises no matter how well they know the graphic novels or Edgar Wright's film.

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" Is Going to Be Bigger Than Live-Action Could Handle: "There's an extended fight sequence in Episodes 2 and 3 that, if this was a live-action movie, would cost more than 'Avatar.' It would be so unbelievably big. And you don't have to think that way. You're not limited," Grabinski shared. "If you made a live-action movie of the show that we did, I think it would be the most expensive movie ever, and you'd be shooting for ten years. It would be a total 'Hearts Of Darkness' situation."

Imaginations Run Wild: "Some of my favourite stuff in the season was not in our outlines, was not planned at all, and came way late in the process. Sometimes you'd just be like, 'Wait, we live in a world that has vegan powers and people bursting into song. Why are we doing this fucking normal plot-point here?' There's just so many opportunities for your imagination to run wild."

Oh, Yes – There Will Be Surprises: In the same way that Edgar was so respectful of the books, I want these all to be in conversation with each other. You can watch the movie and then go read the books; you can read the books and watch the movie, you can watch our show, then play the game, then read the books, then watch the movie. The order doesn't really matter — they all kind of feed off each other."

With the animated onslaught set to be unleashed on November 17th, here's a look back at the official teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, followed by a look back at what else we know about the upcoming streaming series:

Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the cast announcement teaser that hit back in March:

O'Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) are also set to executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

