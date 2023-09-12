Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, scott pilgrim, scott pilgrim takes off, trailer

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: New Images Include Matthew Patel, Knives Chau

Set to hit Netflix screens this November, here's a look at the newest preview images for the animated Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

After the news broke back in January 2022 that an anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley & artist BenDavid Grabinski's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels was in the works over at Netflix that would be on the way that would include the cast of Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation returning to voice their respective characters, things got really quiet. And then March hit with the news about the voice cast, and things started picking up steam from there. The next thing we knew, we were getting some great preview images and a very cool teaser look at what's to come – and not in 2024 (another surprise). So, with only a little more than two months to go until the anime hits streaming screens, we have a set of four new preview images to pass along – including spotlights on Satya Bhabha's Matthew Patel, Ellen Wong's Knives Chau, and Aubrey Plaza's Julie Powers.

With the animated onslaught set to be unleashed on November 17th, here's a look back at the official teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, followed by a look back at what else we know about the upcoming streaming series:

Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the cast announcement teaser that hit back in March:

O'Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) are also set to executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

