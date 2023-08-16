Posted in: Anime, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, bryan lee o'malley, netflix, scott pilgrim

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off This November: Anime Teaser, Images Released

Check out an official teaser & images for Netflix's anime series adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley & BenDavid Grabinski's Scott Pilgrim.

Ever since the news was first announced back in January 2022, the excitement over the news that an anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley & artist BenDavid Grabinski's Scott Pilgrim graphic novels blew the roof off of social media. And them earlier this year, we learned that the cast of Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation would be returning to voice their respective characters in the anime world. Now, we have a whole bunch of good news to pass along. First up, we have some amazing preview images to pass along, followed by a look at the official teaser. Now, why are you getting all of this if the anime won't be hitting screens for a while… right? Well, that's where you're wrong! Because the best news is that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be hitting screens on November 17th – and did we mention that it will include all-new Anamanaguchi music? Here's a look at what you've been waiting for:

With the animated onslaught set to be unleashed on November 17th, here's a look at the official teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, followed by a look back at what else we know about the upcoming streaming series:

Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the cast announcement teaser that hit back in March:

O'Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) are also set to executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

