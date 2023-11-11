Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, scott pilgrim, scott pilgrim takes off, trailer

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer Spotlights Scott & Ramona's Love Story

Hitting Netflix on November 17th, the new trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off focuses on Scott and Ramona Flowers' love story.

Article Summary Netflix's anime "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" premiered a new "love story" trailer.

Original 2010 movie cast returns to voice their anime adaptation characters.

Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski team up as showrunners.

Science SARU brings the graphic novel to life as the animation studio.

Earlier this week, we got the heads-up that something would be coming during Geeked Week that would make fans waiting for Netflix's upcoming anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels very happy ahead of its premiere next week. With the cast of Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation returning to voice their respective characters for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the highly-anticipated series released a special trailer focusing on the heart of the series – the love story between Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers.

With the animated adventure set to be unleashed on November 17th, here's a look at the newest trailer for Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – followed by a look back at what else we know about the animated series so far:

And here's a look back at the opening credits for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Following that, we have a look back at the official trailer and a previously released sneak preview highlighting the moment when fate rang Scott's doorbell – and that fate's name was Ramona Flowers. And she came bearing a Netflix DVD order…

Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the animated series:

O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) will also executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

