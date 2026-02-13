Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Cast Gets Put to the Test: Are These Real or Fake Diseases?

Led by Braff, Faison, and Chalke, the cast of ABC's Scrubs tests each other on bizarre diseases to determine whether they're real or fake.

As we draw closer to the Scrubs revival with the upcoming season 10 premiere, we're seeing the series take advantage of social media more, which wasn't as prevalent back when the series was originally last one back in 2010 during the series' maligned season nine that ended its initial run. Now, 16 years later, and the core back together again with stars Zach Braff (JD), Donald Faison (Turk), and Sarah Chalke (Elliot), along with the also returning Judy Reyes (Carla) and John C. McGinley (Cox), and new interns played by Amanda Morrow (Dashana), David Gridley (Blake), Layla Mohammadi (Amara), Jacob Dudman (Asher), and Ava Bunn (Tosh), playing a medical game of "Real or Fake Disease" where the cast guesses if conditions with the descriptions are real diseases.

Scrubs Stars Test Each Other on Which Diseases Are Fake or Real

To play, Braff, Faison, and Chalke (who are also playing) name the disease as the audience also sees a description below, and the players hold up a two-way sign. One side is green with "real," and the other is red with "fake." The first disease Braff introduces is "Maple Syrup Urine Disease," which is described as "a rare inherited disorder caused by the body's inability to properly process amino acids, leading to a characteristic odor of maple syrup in urine."

Everyone shows "real," but Faison. The answer is "real." Faison introduces the next disease, "Foreign Accent Syndrome, " which is "a condition where the way you talk shifts and changes in a way that's sudden and very noticeable." Morrow, Gridley, and Braff select "real" and are correct. Chalk introduces "Perpetual Goosebump Condition," which is "a state where the skin consistently produces goosebumps due to overstimulated nerves." McGinley, Gridley, and Mohammadi believe it's real, while Reyes and Bunn select "fake" and are right. For more on whether Alien Hand Syndrome, Chronic Yawn Reflex, Restless Tongue Syndrome, Jumping Frenchmen of Maine, Alice in Wonderland Syndrome, Exploding Head Syndrome, and Chronic Knee Whistle Disorder are real, check out the video. The Scrubs revival, which also stars Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster, premieres its first two episodes on ABC and Hulu on February 25th.

This is what happens when you go to Drama School over Med School.

