Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster Arrives On PC & Xbox

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster has a few new platform options starting today, as you can play the game on Xbox and PC

Square Enix has released Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster on a couple of new platforms this week, as the game has arrive on both PC and Xbox. This is basically the Nintendo Switch 2 edition that was released back in June, complete with all the enhancements and changes made to this edition of the title. Only now you have a few new options to play it on, while also be compatible with ROG Xbox Ally and Steam Deck. We have more details below about the game here and a new trailer showing off this edition above.

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD

Bravely Default, the incredible first instalment in the Bravely series returns, remastered in high definition. Relive the tale of the warriors of light on their quest to awaken the crystals. Enjoy strategic battles featuring the unique Brave and Default commands and over 20 different jobs. Plus modern gameplay enhancements and all-new minigames!

Story: Make for the distant land of Luxendarc as a warrior of light. Without warning, the Great Chasm opened a hole in the world. Tiz is the sole survivor of a village swallowed whole by the chasm. In the depths of his despair, he encounters a young vestal named Agnès. Together they set off on a journey with the goal of closing the chasm and freeing the crystals swallowed by darkness. They set off, entirely unaware of the significance of that goal.

Take your time planning your strategies in turn-based battles. What command to choose, in what style to fight, and just how many actions to take—a variety of tactics are at your disposal in this deep and engaging battle system. Two commands bring a new dimension of enjoyment to battle: brave to expend BP and increase the number of actions taken in a turn, or default to shore up your defenses and accumulate BP for later. Annihilate the enemy with an onslaught of attack moves or recover from a sticky situation with a combination of resurrection and healing moves.

Take your time planning your strategies in turn-based battles. What command to choose, in what style to fight, and just how many actions to take—a variety of tactics are at your disposal in this deep and engaging battle system. Two commands bring a new dimension of enjoyment to battle: brave to expend BP and increase the number of actions taken in a turn, or default to shore up your defenses and accumulate BP for later. Annihilate the enemy with an onslaught of attack moves or recover from a sticky situation with a combination of resurrection and healing moves. Enhancements: Enjoy your adventure with upgraded features. Based on the original version, this remaster features high-definition graphics, a redesigned user interface, ability to fast forward event scenes, and other modern conveniences. Networking features from the original version have been retooled for Nintendo Switch 2 online services. Two types of mouse-controlled minigames are also newly added.

