Invincible VS Adds Allen the Alien & Announces Beta Testing

Skybound Entertainment released their latest new character trailer for Invincible VS this week, along with some testing news, as Allen the Alien comes to the game. One of the more iconic characters of the series, Allen is basically a powerhouse tank if there ever was one, and a welcome addition to the fighter options. Meanwhile, the devs comfirmed the game will launch an Open Beta for both Xbox Series X|S and PS5, which will launch on April 9, 2026. In the meantime, we have more info and a deep dive video about Allen for you here.

Allen the Alien

Born in a Unopan breeding facility, Allen the Alien was the sole success in a mission to create a warrior strong enough to face the all-powerful Viltrumite race. Despite the weight of his origins, Allen is quite the jokester, cracking quippy one-liners in between punches. Through his service to the Coalition of Planets, he has proven himself one of Invincible's greatest allies in the fight against the Empire. And even when enemies think Allen is near death, he always seems to come back stronger than before.

Allen is an immensely powerful "Striker" fighter, using his mobility, superhuman strength and grappling ability to downright beat up anyone who stands in his way. He keeps opponents on their heels with his incredible Unopan strength, and excels in mix-up scenarios where he can bait fighters and hit them with his armored stance. Allen's high-octane gameplay style can be tricky to master, but doing so will result in flashy, creative combos that leave any and all challengers in his wake.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

