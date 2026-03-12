Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: G.I. Joe Classified Series, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback USA Duke Coming Soon

America's 250th Birthday is here and Hasbro debuts a new G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback USA Duke

Article Summary Celebrate America’s 250th with the new G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback USA Duke from Hasbro.

Exclusive Walmart Collector Con launch on March 19th with special vintage-inspired cardback packaging.

Duke comes equipped with 11 themed accessories, including helmet, weapons, backpack, and alternate hands.

Features patriotic red, white, and blue deco plus classic character details for G.I. Joe collectors.

The legendary world of G.I. Joe continues to expand with a patriotic new version of Duke in the G.I. Joe Classified Series. Releasing as part of the March 19th Walmart Collector Con, Duke is here to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. Known as an elite global special operations team, G.I. Joe protects the world from the ruthless terrorist organization Cobra. Duke is an iconic member of the Joe team, and no one is better to represent the legendary franchise for America's 250th celebration.

This special edition G.I. Joe release will include 11 character-inspired accessories with patriotic red, white, and blue decals. Duke is ready for action with a helmet, binoculars, a backpack, a knife, and three weapons with new white decals. Hasbro will release this special G.I. Joe Classified Series figure in classic card back packaging inspired by the vintage "A Real American Hero" line. Fans can honor America's 250th anniversary with Duke for $27.97 during next week's Walmart Collector Con.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback USA Duke

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Duke comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This Duke figure contains 11 character-inspired accessory pieces, including a helmet, binoculars, alternate closed-fist hands, a backpack, a knife, a peg stand, and weapon accessories. Duke was fluent in French, German, and English when he enlisted. Graduated top of his class at airborne school. Broadened his polyglot status in Special Language School focusing on Asian and South East Asian dialects. After running four different Special Forces schools Duke turned down a commission to serve as acting First Sergeant of G.I. Joe."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!