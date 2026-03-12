Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

RSVLTS Embraces the Dark Side with New Star Wars Darth Maul Drop

RSVLTS is back as they embrace the power of the Dark Side with a new Star Wars featuring the fury of Darth Maul

RSVLTS is unleashing the dark side with a bold new collection inspired by one of the most feared warriors in the galaxy: Darth Maul. This collection draws on the intensity, power, and unmistakable look of the Sith assassin introduced in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. RSVLTS was sure to feature a nice selection of apparel for this drop, capturing Button-Ups, Vintage Tees, a Hoodie, and even an All-Day Polo. Leading the drop is "Sith Stare," a striking design capturing Maul's unforgettable gaze. This impressive design arrives in classic (unisex) sizing across a comfortable classic hoodie. RSVLTS even crafted up this design with a pair of companion hybrid shorts, perfect for bringing Sith energy to those summer days.

The Darth Maul fun continues with not one but three different Button-Ups. The Dark Side rises with "Renegade Blades," a classic (unisex) design inspired by Maul's iconic double-bladed lightsaber seen over the years. For fans who appreciate the larger galactic story, "The Fall of Mandalore" and "Only the Strongest Shall Rule" surely deliver just that. Both designs capture highlights from Maul's dramatic role in Mandalore during the era of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. RSVLTS has also released a companion pair of Hybrid Shorts for the "Only the Strongest Shall Rule" design, which will make you look like a powerful statement and a strong ally of the Dark Side.

The new Star Wars drop also includes two bold vintage-style tees, starting with Fear. This design embraces one of the Sith's mottos about fear, and is a real treat for fans of The Phantom Menace. "Maul Metal," on the other hand, is another vintage crewneck tee that blends heavy attitude with Darth Maul. Rounding out the lineup is "Shadow Sith," an All-Day Polo that captures the iconic portrait of Maul, which will bring the Dark Side of the Force to your golf game. Each of these designs is a great tribute to the legendary Sith, and they are all already live on RSVLTS.com right now, varying in size from XS to 4X.

