Scrubs Creator "Really Hopeful" About Revival's Renewal Chances

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence on being proud of the team behind the new series, appreciating the fans' support, and the show's renewal chances.

From the reception of the two-episode premiere of the Scrubs revival on ABC, it turns out lightning might strike twice at Sacred Heart after all, especially given the 16-year layoff from the maligned "Med School"-season nine that ended the series' initial run in 2010. Now that creator Bill Lawrence is TV royalty these days, dividing his attention with his AppleTV mega hits Ted Lasso and Shrinking and his newest series on HBO's Rooster, Scrubs is in safe hands with showrunner Aseem Batra, who was already a series veteran stemming from the original NBC/ABC run. As news trickled in on the two-night premiere's success on ABC, not to mention being one of Hulu's most actively streamed shows, Lawrence, who was promoting Rooster, chimed in on the revival's success and what it could mean for its future.

Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence "Happy and Grateful" for Revival's Success and "Keeping It Going With the Next Wave"

"I'm so happy and grateful that anybody still cares about that show," Lawrence told Deadline before adding, "I love the people that are in it so much, not only the old ones because I've talked way too much about Zach [Braff]," referencing the fact that Braff has been working on all his shows, including directing an episode of Rooster. "And Donald [Faison] and Sarah [Chalke], I've been working with them a long time." Rooster star John C. McGinley returned for the Scrubs revival as Dr. Perry Cox, but has taken a backseat to Braff's JD, taking over as Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart, though he remains in a recurring role for the ABC series.

Lawrence also noted the returns of Judy Reyes's Carla Espinosa in a recurring role, and favorites Neil Flynn (Janitor) and Christa Miller (Jordan) in guest starring roles. "All the new kids are great as well," Lawrence added about the new cast who play medical interns under the tutelage of J.D., Turk, and Elliot. "It's been really cool, metaphorically, to watch not only the actors, Donald, Zach, and Sarah, who were the kids, be the older people, both professionally and in real life, to a new group of young actors and actresses, but even behind the scenes."

On Scrubs' future, "We're all crossing our fingers that they let us do a whole bunch more, but we're really hopeful," Lawrence said. For more on Lawrence, including how far along Batra has come from her start on the original series' run, check out the full interview. New episodes air Wednesdays on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day.

