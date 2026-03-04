Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Here's a Look at Our Updated S01E03: "My Rom-Com" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Zach Braff, Donald Faison & Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs, S01E03: "My Rom-Com."

Article Summary Scrubs S01E03: "My Rom-Com" airs tonight on ABC with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke.

Elliot faces a tough patient, J.D. obsesses over online reviews, and Turk mentors his interns.

Enjoy previews, episode overviews, and behind-the-scenes extras for Scrubs fans.

Get a look at the official overview for next week's episode, S01E04: "My Poker Face".

After scoring some big numbers with its two-episode debut, ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs is back tonight – and we have an updated preview to pass along to keep you in the know. In S01E03: "My Rom-Com," Elliot (Chalke) deals with a stubborn patient, J.D. (Braff) falls down the rabbit hole of online doctor reviews, and Turk (Faison) offers his interns some very valuable life lessons. Along with the official overview and image gallery (with behind-the-scenes looks) for this week's episode, we've also included some extras that we thought you might like – including a look at the overview for May 11th's S01E04: "My Poker Face."

Scrubs S01E03: "My Rom-Com" & S01E04: "My Poker Face" Previews

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 3: "My Rom-Com" – Elliot faces a dilemma with a stubborn patient, while J.D. discovers online doctor reviews. Meanwhile, Turk teaches his interns about new surgical technology and unexpected life lessons.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 4: "My Poker Face" – To relive their glory days, J.D. plans a poker night with Turk. Elsewhere, competition brews between the medical and surgical interns, while Elliot decides how to handle a social media-obsessed patient.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

