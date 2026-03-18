Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 5: "My Angel" Preview: JD vs The Dating Scene

JD tries dating again in tonight's episode of ABC's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs, S01E05: "My Angel."

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs. Tonight, S01E05: "My Angel" sees Turk (Faison) helping JD (Braff) dive back into the dating scene. Meanwhile, Elliot (Chalke) puts her skills to the test to help an elderly patient, and the interns learn some of the hospital's unwritten rules. After checking out our preview for tonight's episode below, make sure to check out the overview for S01E06: "My V.I.P.," which sees JD and Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster) reluctantly teaming up to help a hospital board member with a health crisis. In addition, we have the overview for S01E07: "My Best Friend's Barbecue," with JD… not invited to Turk's annual barbecue?!?

Scrubs Season 1: S01E05 – S01E07 Previews

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 5: "My Angel" – J.D. ventures into the world of post-divorce dating with Turk's guidance. Elliot gets creative when sourcing an organ for a beloved elderly patient, while the interns learn about the unspoken rules of the hospital.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 6: "My V.I.P." – J.D. and Dr. Park are forced to work together when a member of the hospital board experiences a mysterious health crisis. Turk helps Elliot navigate a newfound romance, while the interns practice vulnerability with patients.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 7: "My Best Friend's Barbecue" – While J.D. is upset to not be invited to Turk and Carla's annual barbecue, he takes the opportunity to nurture his friendship with Carla at work. Turk teaches the surgical interns how to deliver bad news.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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