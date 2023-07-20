Posted in: Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: avatar, Good Burger 2, nickelodeon, sdcc 2023, tmnt

Nickelodeon Brings TMNT, Avatar, And Good Burger To SDCC 2023

We toured the Nickelodeon SDCC 2023 booth and got some photos and flip flops. TMNT, Good Burger 2 and Avatar all were well represented.

Nickelodeon once again has a big footprint on the floor of SDCC, and for 2023 they brought out the big guns at their booth. The biggest part of their presence here is all of the activities for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, opening in just two weeks in theaters. That is not all, as they also have their usual photo ops, characters, meet and greets, and exclusives. The coolest stuff is the TMNT of it all, however.

The largest skateboard I have ever seen is on display, based on the one from the film's first teaser poster, and a smaller version is on sale in their store, as well as special figures from Playmates and more Nickelodeon products like pins. The store is decked out in cool TMNT graffiti and looks like a storefront straight from NYC.

For you Good Burger fans, there is an actual sit-down Good Burger restaurant at the booth, where you can get pics taken with props from the set of the film. The menu board, shake machine, and booths themselves are straight from the set, and I gotta say it was a trip to see this in person. The hype is real after all these years.

Avatar has a cool photo op as well. Also back this year is the Nickelodeon create station, where not only can you make a shirt with your favorite Nick characters, but also flip flops. Imagine stomping around on the show floor all week in these Reptar flip flops. Nobody will get in your way with those on. All in all, Nickelodeon always has one of the showstopper booths at SDCC. All ages always have a good time and ensure they get as many people as possible in and out of there so everyone can be included in the fun.

