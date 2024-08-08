Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, Seal Team, season 7

SEAL Team Season 7 Premiere: Here's Our "Chaos in the Calm" Preview

Set for a two-episode return this Sunday, here's a preview for Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team Season 7, "Chaos in the Calm."

Beginning with a two-episode return this Sunday, August 11th, Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team returns for its final chapters – and now, we're getting a preview of what the opening rounds have to offer. The military drama series follows the lives of the Navy SEALs' most elite unit as they execute dangerous, high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. Joining Boreanaz (the respected and intense Bravo team leader Jason Hayes) for the final run are Neil Brown Jr. (Raymond "Ray" Perry), A.J. Buckley (Percival "Sonny" Quinn), Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis), Raffi Barsoumian (Omar Hamza), and Beau Knapp (Drew Franklin). Now, here's a look at the official overviews and images for this weekend's opening salvo, "Chaos in the Calm" and "Chaos in the Calm, Part 2":

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 1: "Chaos in the Calm" – After taking a stand against Command for better warfighter health, BRAVO is forced to the sidelines and eventually sent to Sweden on an underwhelming assignment; Lieutenant Davis (Toni Trucks) is picked by Admiral Rivas (Alex Fernandez) to lead a new spec ops initiative. Written by Spencer Hudnut and Dana Greenblatt.

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 1: "Chaos in the Calm, Part 2" – Bravo finds themselves at the scene of a terrorist attack in Sweden and Jason (David Boreanaz) survives a close call; Lieutenant Davis (Toni Trucks) gives her new unit an ultimatum; a family member surprises Drew (Beau Knapp) and issues a mysterious warning. Written by Mark H. Semos and Kinan Copen.

In the final season, Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.

Paramount+'s SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen. David Boreanaz also serves as an executive producer and has directed the series. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The final season was filmed both in Los Angeles and on location in Colombia (in collaboration with the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia).

