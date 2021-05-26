Secret Invasion: Christopher McDonald Reportedly Cast in New MCU Role

Less than two weeks after reports surfaced that Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) were reportedly set to helm Disney+ and Marvel Studios' upcoming live-action Secret Invasion series, we are turning our attention back to unconfirmed casting news. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) will join Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Killian Scott in the project that finds Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel– with the focus on the pair as they investigate a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and could be some familiar MCU faces viewers have grown to know and love.

While McDonald's role is being kept "secret" for now (see what we did there?), DH reports that the "newly created character that could cross over to the larger MCU, including appearing in movies and other Disney+ limited series" (though Marvel Studios declined to comment). Kyle Bradstreet is set to write and executive produce, with Marvel Studios producing.

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time (and after an investors day presentation that yielded a ton of additional information), we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on the Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel. Disney+ has already launched the hugely successful Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie having recently wrapped its run (for now?), and Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, animated anthology series What If…?, the Don Cheadle-starring armor Armor Wars, the Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart, and a "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special on the way between now and the end of 2022.