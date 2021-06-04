Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke on Joining MCU "Family", Comic Con Help

The last time we checked in with how things were going with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' upcoming live-action Secret Invasion series, it was a bit more "unconfirmed-confirmed" casting news. But this time around, we're getting to hear from Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) n what it was that ("allegedly") led her to the role. Secret Invasion finds Samuel L. Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel– with the focus on the pair as they investigate a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and could be some familiar MCU faces viewers have grown to know and love. Reportedly joining Jackson, Mendelsohn, and Clarke are Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald.

During a recent interview with CB.com to promote her upcoming Image Comics miniseries M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, Clarke offered some insight into what drew her to the streaming side of the MCU. which will publish its first issue next month. Along the way, we asked Clarke about what drew her to Secret Invasion, and to Marvel as a whole. "I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke revealed. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

To truly understand and appreciate just how large the MCU fanbase is, Clarke credits comic book conventions for being "teachable moments" for her. "My true understanding of the scope of this world happened when I started doing comic cons. That's when I was like, 'Oh, my God, where have you all been? This is madness.' There's so much. There's so much there," Clarke explained. "And then obviously, now the rise of the blockbuster movie, specifically only being comics. That's what the entire space encompasses. No longer have you got the blockbuster movie with all of the movie stars in it. You now have the movie star as the IP. The movie star is the thing."

Kyle Bradstreet is set to write and executive produce, with Marvel Studios producing. Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) are reportedly set to helm the season. And since you're here…

