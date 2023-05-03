Secret Invasion: "Hopefully, I'm Not Done" as MCU Nick Fury: Jackson Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson discusses playing a "different" Nick Fury and if this will mark the end of his run as the character.

With more than a month to go until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s live-action series Secret Invasion hits our screens, series star Samuel L. Jackson wants viewers to know that this Nick Fury won't be the one that was easily recognizable throughout his MCU run. "All those things are part of a Nick Fury that's invulnerable. Here you have a guy who's showing his face and showing his age. It's an opportunity to humanize someone that everybody thinks is superhuman," shared Jackson during an interview with Empire as part of a cover story focusing on the streaming series. "I had to figure out some stuff and work out some new things, which I've been trying to do for a while," Jackson added. "It's great to have an opportunity to find out who he was and delve into how much of a toll his job actually takes on his personal life."

So what about all of those ten-ton teases we keep seeing & hearing? Could this be Jackson's final run as Nick Fury? "I love playing him, and I love the fact that they're opening him up to all these other possibilities and this whole life that he has," Jackson shared. "So hopefully, I'm not done, and in this new phase of the MCU, I'll still be floating in and out of there somehow, some way." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer, followed by a very telling series overview:

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.