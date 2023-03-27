Secret Invasion Makes 2023 Cut: Disney+ Dates Series for June Debut Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion will be hitting screens this June after all.

Well, we may not know all of the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series that will be making it to our screens in 2023… but it looks like we now know one of them. Based on what we're seeing on the streaming service (see below), the Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion will be unmasking Skrulls and exposing conspiracies that strike at the heart of the MCU beginning June 21, 2023 – take a look:

The streaming series stars Jackson as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos- characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years… and could be some familiar faces you've come to know & love (or loathe). Joining Jackson and Mendelsohn are Martin Freeman, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. Now here's a look back at the 2023 teaser trailer released by Disney+ for the streamer and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, hitting Disney+ in June 2023 (for now?):

Speaking with Digital Spy in support of the blockbuster film, Freeman (whose casting was "spoiled" back in March 2022 thanks to Jackson's love of being open & candid during interviews), teased that viewers can expect something that's "pretty dark"… and he's talking "figuratively and literally," too. "It feels pretty different to stuff I've seen. It does feel like a little departure. Yeah, it does – in ways that I wouldn't be able to describe. Again, I've not seen it. I've not even read all of it. The bits I've read do feel different, I guess. Because of the nature of television, you can luxuriate in things a little bit more. That storytelling process is just elongated. So you have got more time to get those knotty problems out, which is the beauty of television at the moment." As for those rumblings from back in August that Secret Invasion would be a pretty noticeable crossover event, Freeman confirmed that when elaborating on the show's tone. "It was a bit murky, actually. A bit murky. Quite labyrinthine in terms of storytelling, and the amount of people crossing over with each other," the actor added.